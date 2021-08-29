Prince Harry and Meghan have a family lesson to learn from Edward VIII: expert

Prince Harry is often compared to his great-great-uncle Edward VIII and how he took a route similar to him for love.



The Duke of Sussex’s story was linked to that of the Duke of Windsor, who was often dubbed the “Playboy Prince”, by royal expert Nick Bullen.

"It’s fascinating when you draw the parallels between the two,” said Bullen to Fox News.

"Both of them married divorced American women. We all know that, but it goes much deeper than that. Edward and his brother also experienced their own sibling rivalry can be compared to Harry’s strained relationship with his brother, Prince William,” he continued.

Bullen detailed how one difference between them is how Edward and his brother Bertie, later known as King George VI, never did much to resolve conflict between them.

"What kind of impact will Harry now have?” said Bullen, adding that Edward and Wallis “faded into obscurity” slipping down from their A-list status.

Bullen went on and said the two were "slightly awkward guests at dinner parties in New York.”

"How long will Harry and [his wife] Meghan Markle's value stay at such a high level?" added Bullen.