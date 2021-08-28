Marvel Studios, Avengers stars pay tribute to Chadwick Bosman on first anniversary

Millions of fans are paying tribute to Chadwick Bosman who died last year of cancer.

Marvel Studios, Avenger star Mark Ruffalo and many other actors took to social media to honor the "Black Panther" actor.

Chadwick Boseman, an actor whose work celebrated African-American pioneers and culture, died at age 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer.



Boseman made his feature film debut with a small part in the 2008 sports biopic “The Express,” a drama based on the life of college football hero Ernie Davis, the first Black player to win the Heisman trophy.

He went on to star as a number of other real-life characters famed for breaking America’s racial barriers, including soul singer James Brown in “Get on Up,” Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall in “Marshall,” and baseball pioneer Jackie Robinson in “42.”