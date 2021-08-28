Kate Middleton, Prince William face ‘difficult decision’ over Prince George’s education

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly facing a difficult decision regarding Prince George’s royal future.



This claim has been brought forward by royal author and expert Ingrid Seward.

During her interview with OK! Magazine she claimed, “Kate and William are modern parents and will weigh up the decision very carefully.”

“I think they’ll wait to see how the children’s personalities develop and take into consideration whether or not they would be happy to live away from home.”

“Having experienced terrible trauma in his own childhood, William is very tuned in to his children’s mental health.”

However, this does not mean the couple won’t shy away from breaking royal protocol for the heir’s happiness.

“I think William and Kate’s view will be if the children are happy in school, why change things. We’re used to seeing the royals breaking the tradition these days so it won’t be a huge shock if they do things their way.”