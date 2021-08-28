Amanda Kloots touches on ‘deep resentment of ‘widow’ terminology

Amanda Kloots recently turned to social media and highlighted her hatred for the word ‘widow’ as well as the negative and ‘empty’ connotation it ironically carries.

The star shared her thoughts regarding the term over on Instagram, and her post included a photo text if the term ‘Widow’ and was crossed off in red’.

The caption alongside the note echoed the star’s sentiments and read, “Did you know that the Indo-European root meaning of the word widow means “be empty?” Be empty.”

“Be,” in case you forgot, is a verb, an action word. I have to identify myself with a word that means to stay “empty” - no wonder I hate saying the word! I am not a glass half empty kind of girl!”

“What’s ironic to me is that in meeting and spending time with other widows and widowers we are everything but ‘being empty.’ We are desperate to FILL our cup! We are trying everyday to live a life that is overflowing in presence and gratitude.”

I don’t know how you go about changing a word, but I propose a word that means something more hopeful. A word that gives us strength and power! A word that is optimistic in a time when we need it most!”

Before concluding she wrote, "Renovare, means to “renew”. I’m not sure if it’s the right word, but it sure defines me more than “be empty.” So here’s to my fellow renovares who are striving everyday to renew, reinvent and refill their cup!”