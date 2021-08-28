RM sheds light on BTS’ lasting creative impact on ARMYs

RM recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the lasting impact BTS has had on the hearts of ARMYs worldwide.

The singer highlighted it all during his interview with Billboard for their cover story.

There he detailed his dreams for BTS’ future and revealed just how he wishes for the group to be remembered in the future.

He also assured fans and was quoted saying, “When the dust settles and we come down for our pedestal, we’ll be able to tell.”

Needless to say, however, “At the moment, we’re standing in the eye of the cyclone. I don’t think we or anyone else can accurately say anything."