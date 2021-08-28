Queen Elizabeth had strategy to deal with Harry, Meghan drama from the start

The Queen was pragmatic to be 'able to fly like an eagle over the whole thing observing,' said an insider

Queen Elizabeth had a strategy set in place to deal with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal exit.



Although the couple caused "an eruption within the hegemony" of the royal family with their abrupt departure, the monarch tackled it very smartly.

According to royal expert Stewart Pearce, "The eruption took because of Harry and Meghan leaving the way that they did, although of course, their departure was well-known about by Prince Charles, by the Queen and also by Prince William, etc way before we knew about it."

The expert continued, "You can just imagine when Harry, full of love for the lady he was falling in love with, arrived back and went to see Her Majesty. She'd have said 'let's take this easily, let's court her for a year, and then let's talk again.'

"They talked again from what I understand from the people that I know, and Harry was emphatic 'I want to marry her' and the strategy was created.

Pearce revealed further, "Her Majesty would say 'what happens if this doesn't work with the British people?'

"So the whole strategy was developed right at the very beginning, it came to a shock to us but actually, the mechanism was always there, all of the possibilities.

"That's how pragmatic Her Majesty is, which is why she's able to fly like an eagle over the whole thing observing, and not get caught up in the corruption or the vilification or the negativity."