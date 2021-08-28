Kanye 'blindsides' Kim Kardashian over Marilyn Manson's presence at DONDA event

An insider close to the makeup mogul said she was 'very upset' to learn of Marilyn's involvement

Kim Kardashian was left blindsided by Kanye West's invitation to controversial figures like Marilyn Manson and DaBaby to DONDA event.



While Manson has been accused of sexual assault, DaBaby has been called out for his homophobic remarks.

An insider close to the makeup mogul told E! News that she was "very upset" to learn of Marilyn's involvement.

The source said she was unaware of Manson's presence at the event prior to arriving, explaining, "She would never have participated in something if she knew Manson was a part of it."

A second source told the outlet that Kim is equally upset about DaBaby. The insider insister she "truly had no idea" about the extent of Kanye's plans.

As for Kanye, the source added, "He wants her to realize why he included them and appreciate the art form.

"Kanye wanted a reaction. He wants people talking about his album and that was the approach he was taking," said the insider.