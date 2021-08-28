Kim Kardashian, Kanye West reunited? See Photos

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West reunited?

US reality TV star Kim Kardashian mesmerised her millions of fans with stunning photos of her with estranged husband Kanye West from his Donda listening party.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star joined Kanye West at his Donda listening party in Chicago on Thursday night, wearing a Balenciaga wedding dress.

She posted the adorable photos with caption “BALENCIAGA HAUTE COUTURE”.

Kim captioned the other Instagram post simply as ‘Donda'.

The mother of four also shared the same adorable photos on her Twitter handle.



The social media posts and recreation of their wedding at Donda event have left Kim and Kanye’s fans speculating they have reunited.

Kanye West held the third listening party for Donda, his 10th studio album, which is named after his late mother.

Kardashian and Kanye West got married seven years before filing for divorce in February 2021.

The couple shares four children — daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, plus sons Saint, 5½, and Psalm, 2.