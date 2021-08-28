Pink pays tribute to her father after he loses life to cancer: ‘Till forever’

Pop star Pink is paying tribute to her late father Jim, who passed away recently.

The Raise Your Glass crooner announced the news of her father’s demise after a long battle with cancer.

Grieving after the death of the Pennsylvania-based Vietnam War veteran, the singer shared old photos of herself with him.

“Till forever,” she wrote alongside the monochrome shots.

Fans and well-wishers dropped messages of sympathy and love for the singer after she posted the photos.

“Sending love & Light to you, Hubby your Momma, your brother & kids & the rest of the family who’s mourning this beautiful soul. Rest in leave sir,” wrote one fan.

"This is very hard I just lost my dad 4 months ago and I miss him every day every second it hurts, I am sorry your going thru this heartbreaking loss," another wrote.