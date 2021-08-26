Prince William ‘very frustrated’ with losing Prince Harry to Oprah Winfrey

Experts believe Prince William has ‘lost’ Prince Harry after his tell-all chat with Oprah Winfrey.

This claim has been made by royal reporter Rupert Bell and during his interview on talkRADIO with host Julia Hartley-Brewer, he touched upon the Firm’s frustrations.



There he claimed, “The only thing we've had is William when it broke who said 'we're not a racist family' when he said off-mic, but you could clearly see his frustration and anger.”

He also went on to say, “He knows he can't say anything in these circumstances, but I'm pretty sure he was furious.”



“I think he felt very frustrated by the way Meghan is controlling Harry's life and he feels he has lost his brother, in every sense and that must be painful.”