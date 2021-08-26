Emma Corrin said she 'was not aware of Diana's life' before 'The Crown'

In the show, Corrin said she wanted to highlight all the different layers of Diana's life

British actress Emma Corrin said she did not know much about Princess Diana's life before helming Netflix original The Crown.



The 25-year-old star said she had no familiarity with the late royal's pain, before agreeing to play her on-screen.

“I had no memory of her, so I think that helped me,” Corrin shared with W Magazine on Tuesday, August 24. “It was a blank slate.”

Bringing the Princess of Wales to life in season 4 of The Crown, Corrin said she wanted to highlight all the different layers of Diana's life.

“There became a clear connection from Diana’s unstable childhood to her looking for something welcoming,” she detailed.

Corrin said the show wanted to show change in Diana's personality after she married Prince Charles and joined the royal family.

“We knew she was a very warm person who gravitated towards people. She was looking to be embraced in something very warm and very familiar, and she didn’t find that at all; she found the exact opposite with the royal family,” the actress explained on Tuesday.