Doja Cat to host MTV Video Music Awards

Doja Cat will be using her vocals for a new gig as she will be hosting the MTV Video Music Awards.

Taking to Instagram, the singer revealed that she will be hosting this year’s annual ceremony which will take place in New York on September 12.

"I'm hosting the 2021 #VMAs this year Wowowowowowow," Doja wrote on Instagram.

Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini was also previously announced that she would be performing at the show.

Furthermore, she is nominated for five awards, which also includes the highly coveted award for artist of the year and video of the year for Kiss Me More, featuring SZA.