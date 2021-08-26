'Warrior' Nadia Jamil rides motorbike on streets of Hunza

Nadia Jamil is jumping on the bandwagon of all those celebrities traveling to Hunza.

After her remission from cancer, Nadia Jamil is all set to mark off the Northern Areas of Pakistan from her checklist.

Turning to her Instagram on Thursday, Jamil shared a photo of herself riding on a bike.

"Off to beautiful @hunza_valley.pk," began Jamil. "Stopped en route for a karak chai and met up with the amazing @venturer.pk team. What an inspiring team! My next adventure will have to be on a motorbike.

Will keep sharing the many amazing people, foods and places I'm about to visit!" she adorably captioned alongside her photo.

Jamil's fans were quick to shower praises on the actor.

"More power to you!" wrote one user in the comments, "Bless you," said another.

Take a look:







