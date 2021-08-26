Alia Bhatt told she looks like Ranveer Singh: See her reaction

Indian actor Alia Bhatt recently received an eye-brow-raising compliment from a paparazzo and fans are in splits.

The 28-year-old actor, who was recently spotted at Mumbai airport, engaged in a brief chat with the photographer while on her way to the terminal.

During the conversation, a photographer told Alia that she looks like Ranveer Singh, he actually meant Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia had kept her look casual for the day, wearing a cap and a jacket. The diva also followed the COVID-19 SOPs and wore a mask.

"Ranveer Singh ka look lag raha hai (You're looking like Ranveer Singh)." "Ranveer Singh?" Alia exclaimed, and the others immediately corrected the photographer: "Singh nahi, RK, RK, RK."

Alia, who was caught by surprise after the photographer's earlier comment, didn't seem to mind being compared to Ranbir Kapoor.

Take a look:







