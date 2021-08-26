First clip of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in ‘Spencer’ shown at CinemaCon

Fans finally got a first glimpse at Kristen Stewart's portrayal as Princess Diana in the upcoming biopic, Spencer.



The footage of the upcoming Pablo Larrain-directorial was dropped at CinemaCon—the annual movie-theater convention, on Wednesday.

The first glimpse shows Stewart as Princess Diana being confronted by Charles for not fitting into the role of a royal as everyone expected her to.

Stewart's character appeared to be frustrated being locked away in her own home like a prisoner.

A report by Insider claims that Stewart also nails the British accent for her role as the Princess of Wales.

Earlier on Wednesday, the first poster for the film was also released on social media where Stewart is breaking down as the People’s Princess, while wearing a wedding gown.

The film will be ready for release in theaters on November 5.

