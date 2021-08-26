Letitia Wright rushed to the hospital after sustaining injuries on ‘Black Panther’ set

Hollywood star Letitia Wright hospitalized on Wednesday following an incident on the set of Marvel’s upcoming film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, that left her injured.

In a statement detailing the incident, a spokesperson for Marvel Studios claimed that the actor received minor injuries during a stunt scene for the film.

"Letitia Wright sustained minor injuries today while filming a stunt for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” they said to Deadline.

“She is currently receiving care in a local hospital and is expected to be released soon,” added the Marvel rep.

Insiders cited by Deadline also revealed that the accident occurred during the use of a stunt rig.

Grapevines also told the portal that since the injuries sustained by the actor were minor, they are unlikely to disrupt the filming schedule.

Wright is returning in the Ryan Coogler-directed Black Panther sequel as Shuri. The film will be released on July 8, 2022.