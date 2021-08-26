Royals were ‘quietly pleased’ about Meghan Markle missing Prince Philip’s funeral

Meghan Markle gave Prince Philip's funeral a miss in April, earlier this year, while her husband Prince Harry travelled back to the UK to attend it.



Even though many would have thought her absence could come as a show of disrespect, the British royal family was “quietly pleased” about the Duchess of Sussex not being there.

This latest bombshell was dropped in a new chapter of the couple biography, Finding Freedom, written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand.

The book claims that the royals were afraid that Meghan’s attendance at the funeral could create a “circus” or a “spectacle” that would draw away attention from the Duke of Edinburgh, as the funeral happened a month after the pair’s explosive Oprah Winfrey interview.

That being said, the real reason why the former Suits actor could not fly to the UK with Harry was due to her being pregnant with the couple’s second child, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.