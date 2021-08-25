Tom Cruise made to land ‘Mission: Impossible’ helicopter in a family garden

Hollywood star Tom Cruise recently was forced to land his helicopter for the Mission: Impossible in the garden of a local family’s home.

The star ended up having to land his helicopter in a family’s yard because the nearby Coventry Airport was temporarily closed.



News of the incident has been brought forward by BBC and according to a family member, Alison Webb, “I thought it would be kind of cool for the kids to see the helicopter land in the garden.”

“He went straight over to the children for a chat, then came over and elbow bumped us and said thank you very much. Then he said if the kids would like they could go up in the helicopter. It turned out to be an incredible day.”

Before concluding she claimed, “It was surreal, I still now can't believe it happened.”