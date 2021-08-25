Indina Menzel touches on Camilla Cabello’s vulnerable take on ‘Cinderella’

Indina Menzel recently sat down for a chat and got candid about the ‘open and vulnerable’ approach Camilla Cabello took for Cinderella.

Menzel got candid over it all during her interview with Insider and there she was quoted saying, “I think that she's super talented.”



“She's funny and open and down to earth and plays a character with beautiful imperfections and she was just a joy to be on set with.”

“She allowed herself to be open and vulnerable and we really hit it off. I always admired seeing young people that really know a sense of who they are and yet are not afraid to show their vulnerability. So I respect that so much.”

