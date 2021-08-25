Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for ‘poorly’ timing Oprah Winfrey interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently came under fire for ‘poorly’ timing their Oprah Winfrey interview in relation to Prince Philip’s hospital visit.

This claim has been brought forward in an interview with UKIP leader Nigel Farage.

During his conversation with GB News, he was quoted saying, “What really upset me was when they gave that interview to Oprah, they knew that the Duke of Edinburgh was on his death bed. Yet they still went ahead.”

He also added, “I was shocked by that actually. I thought it was deeply unpleasant actually the whole way it was handled.”

“I said on air that I thought it was a bit like someone burning the American flag, what they were doing was burning the British flag.”