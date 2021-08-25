Prince Harry ‘damaged monarchy’ more than Edward VIII’s abdication

Prince Harry recently got called out for reportedly causing more trouble for the royal family with his rift than Edward VIII ever did with his abdication.

This clam has been made by royal expert Robert Jobson and during his interview with Us Weekly he was quoted saying, “I think Harry actually has probably done more damage.”



"He's up there in terms of the modern world of the damage that's been created, he's up there with the abdication.”

"In terms of the feedback we've been getting, the damage of the institution, and the potential, we haven't even seen it all yet. We've got the book coming out, the same year that his grandmother is celebrating 70 years on the throne.”