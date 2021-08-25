Experts give rare update into Prince Harry, William’s ‘reconciling’ relationship dynamic

Experts recently sat down for a chat and got candid about a possible reconciliation that is on its way for both Prince Harry and Prince William.

This claim has been made by royal expert and author Stewart Pearce.

During his interview with Us Weekly, the author of Diana: The Voice of Change touched upon the rehabilitating relationship dynamic between Prince William and Harry.

There he touched upon their heart-to-hearts on Zoom calls and was also quoted saying, “I know that the four are talking with one another and they’re talking by Zoom [and by] FaceTime. They’re very close with one another.”

The brothers’ tensions have been rising steadily since Prince Harry sat for a tell-all with Oprah and Apple TV but it appears they are headed towards reconciliation.