Fawad Chaudhry announces series on Mirza Ghalib, Mughal Emperor Babur on PTV

Fawad Chaudhry, Minister for Information and Broadcasting, has announced major changes in PTV.

Apart from making the channel high definition, Chaudhry is also facilitating young filmmakers to join the industry.

While the revamping of PTV News is already in the works, the minister is now diverting his attention towards its sports and entertainment channels.

With this, he has announced a new series on the life of Mizra Ghalib and Mughal Emperor Babur. The drama will be made in collaboration with Uzbekistan.

“After PTV News, we are revamping PTV Sports and Entertainment," he began.

“PTV will make an elaborate drama series on [Mughal emperor] Babar and poet Mirza Ghalib in partnership with Uzbekistan and Pakistan," he shared on his Twitter handle on Tuesday.

Chaudhry's tweet comes after Pak-Turk entertainment announced new series on the life of great Muslim warrior, Salahuddin Ayyubi.

