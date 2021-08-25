 

Feroze Khan expresses desire to become 'world champion in boxing'

TV&Showbiz

Web Desk
Wednesday, Aug 25, 2021
Feroze Khan expresses desire to become world champion in boxing
Feroze Khan expresses desire to become 'world champion in boxing'

Actor Feroze Khan wants to wear another feather in his career cap.

The Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 star, who is currently enjoying the success of his show on Geo TV, recently sat in an interview with a media outlet and expressed his desire to become a world champion in boxing.

"Currently, I often see dreams of becoming a world champion in boxing. I know it's not too easy but not impossible. I am working hard and I hope to make it true one day," he told ARY News.

The actor also shared his training plans with fans.

"I don't see any competition here. I am planning to go for training in the US, UK, and Cuba. My aim is to fight against world boxers in the world. It will take more than a year to contest in my first fight," concluded Feroze Khan.

More From TV&Showbiz

Latest News