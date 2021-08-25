Aiman Khan shares PDA-filled snap with hubby Muneeb Butt: See Photo

Aiman Khan has shared an adorable throwback photo with her husband Muneeb Butt and fans cannot stop gushing over their love.

The mother-of-one turned to her Instagram on Tuesday and posted a photo with Butt from their Independence Day celebrations.

Simply captioning the photo with a heart emoticon, Aiman was spotted all smiles with Butt while the duo looked at one another.

The couple's fans also garnered the duo with praises and love.

"MashaAlllah mashaAlllah hamesha khush rahoooo !!" commented one friend.



"Most beautiful couple MA," added another



Take a look:







