Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck 'considering eloping' instead of having 'lavish wedding ceremony'

As dished by an insider, JLo and Affleck cannot wait to say their vows

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might give their fans a big surprise very soon. The couple is planning to elope instead of having a huge wedding.



“They are both madly in love and don’t want to let one another go this time," the source said.

They noted that the Batman star considers the Hustlers actress, the “one that got away” and he is “determined to make sure that doesn’t happen this time.”

JLo and Affleck were engaged to each other from 2002 to 2004, but called it off due to 'excessive media coverage.'

This time around, the insider notes that Affleck and Lopez are “considering eloping,” instead of having a “big lavish wedding.”

For the Latino singer, Affleck has “matured into the man of her dreams” and she would definitely say yes when the right time comes, the source added.