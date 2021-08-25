Megan Thee Stallion granted permission to release BTS' Butter remix

Megan Thee Stallion is set to release an explosive remix of BTS' Butter.

According to legal documents obtained by Variety, the rapper was granted permission by a judge for its release after it was alleged that her record label was stopping her from doing so.

The petition, which she filed in a Texas, revealed that the singer alleged that her record label 1501 Certified Entertainment and its CEO Carl Crawford were preventing her from releasing it.

The documents, which she filed under her real name Megan Pete, read that she is seeking "emergency relief from the Court before this Friday, August 27, 2021, to allow her new music to be released this week as previously-scheduled".

She argued that preventing the song's release would cause "irreparable damage" to her career.

Following the news, BTS' official page announced that the remix is set to release this Friday.

Take a look:



