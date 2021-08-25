‘The Crown’ 5: James Murray spotted nailing Prince Andrew’s character

Another character from The Crown has been revealed, elevating the excitement amongst fans!



Another picture has been revealed from the set of the Netflix original shows James Murray nailing the character of Prince Andrew.

The photo features the Cucumber star, 46, in a double-breasted suit and the Duke of York’s signature fringe.

Prince Andrew's role was portrayed by Tom Byrne in the fourth season of the show, and is now being taken over by Murray for the fifth and sixth seasons.

Earlier, Elizabeth Debicki was also spotted rocking Princess Diana’s avatar as well as Dominic West and Johnny Lee Miller in characters of Prince Charles and Sir John Major respectively.