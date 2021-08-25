Prince William 'dreading' Harry's memoir: 'Harder for them to reconcile'

The Duke of Cambridge is upset Harry decided to go public about his experience at the Palace

Prince William is reportedly dreading the launch of his brother, Prince Harry's memoir, wherein he will expose how he lived as a royal family member.



The Duke of Cambridge is upset Harry decided to go public about his experience at the Palace, bringing shame to his own family.

This has made harder for the two to bridge their rift. According to Neil Wilkie, relationship expert and psychotherapist, Harry and William may not set their differences aside just yet.

He explained the unveiling of their mother’s statue was a “great opportunity” for them to show emotions together.

“It’s a fascinating situation and the fact it’s all happening in the glare of the media spotlight makes it very hard for them to make any move.

“What I’m seeing is that positions are getting hardened as time goes on, it’s harder for them to achieve reconciliation," he said.

Wilkie noted the two seemed world’s apart emotionally while unveiling Diana's memorial.



“This was a time for them both to shed a tear and comfort each other, but they didn’t do that. And the video I watched of the ceremony just showed two men only feet apart but 1000 miles apart emotionally," he concluded.