Harry, Meghan, William and Kate reportedly back on talking terms

It looks like the feud between Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is finally healing.



Author of Diana: The Voice of Change, Stewart Pearce spoke to Us Weekly about how the Fab Four is drawing closer and not letting distance get in the way, even after all the drama that engulfed the royal family post-Megxit.

“I know that the four are talking with one another and they’re talking by Zoom [and by] FaceTime. They’re very close with one another,” said Pearce.

The writer said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are both “very different” from William and Kate.

“Their lens on the world is highly individualized. And what’s remarkable is that they all totally respect [each other], but this lens is different,” he went on to say.

He went on to predict that the conversations that take place between the four are “informal” with “Kate cooking dinner in the kitchen” while William is “making cups of tea” as they speak to the Sussexes in California.