Deepika Padukone expecting first baby? Parineeti Chopra asks Ranveer Singh to confirm

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has asked co-star Ranveer Singh to confirm whether he and his wife Deepika Padukone are expecting their first baby.



The Meri Pyaari Bindu actor took to Instagram on Tuesday where she conducted Ask Me Anything session.

Parineeti received hilarious comments from her fans during the session.

One fan asked the Bollywood actress “Ranveer Singh papa ban gaya”.

Parineeti was quick to tag her Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl co-star Ranveer Singh for confirmation after the fan claimed about him becoming a father.

She wrote “Please confirm, Ranveer Singh.”

Fans of Deepika and Ranveer are eagerly waiting for the confirmation.

Ranveer and Deepika Padukone got married in 2018 after several years of dating.

Meanwhile, Parineeti and Ranveer have collaborated in films Ladies vs Ricky Bahl and Kill Dil.