Tributes pour in for Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts died at the age of 80, according to Reuters on Tuesday.



Charlie died just three weeks after pulling out of the band's upcoming U.S. tour for health reasons.

The death of Watts brought tributes from musicians ranging from Paul McCartney to country singer Rosanne Cash.

"Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer," Elton John posted on Twitter. "The most stylish of men, and such brilliant company.

McCartney sent condolences in a video message. "I knew he was ill but I didn't know he was this ill... It's a huge blow to them because Charlie was a rock and a fantastic drummer."

Watts was born in 1941 during World War Two and grew up in the Wembley area of northwest London, attending Harrow school of Art before starting work as a graphic artist with an advertising agency.