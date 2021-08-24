Queen Elizabeth intends to take legal action against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: report

Royal biographer Angelia Levin said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "cowards who get others to do their dirty work and pretend they knew nothing about it."

The royal author was talking on talkRadio where she was invited to discuss the new controversy created by the updated version of Meghan and Harry's biography "Finding Freedom".

Meanwhile, talkRadio said Elizabeth has reportedly ordered her Palace aides to plan legal action against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's repeated attacks against the royal family, according to talkRadio on Monday.

Co-author of "Finding Freedom" has clarified that there are no attacks against Queen Elizabeth in the book which has drawn critcism from millions of royal fans and British tabloids.



Meghan and Harry and settled in the United States along with their two children after stepping down as senior members of the royal family.