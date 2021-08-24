Jennifer Lopez trying her best to make kids gel in well with Ben Affleck's

The couple is trying hard for their kids to gel in well with amongst each other

Jennifer Lopez is taking a big leap forward in her relationship with Ben Affleck.



The couple is trying hard for their kids to gel in well with amongst each other. For the purpose, the family was seen heading to see Hamilton at Hollywood's Pantages Theatre on August 20, along with Affleck's kids, Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, as well as JLo's twins, Max and Emme.

"Jennifer has made a big effort to get to know Ben's kids and welcome them into her home and her life," an insider revealed.

"They have spent a lot of time getting to know each other and letting the kids have fun and bond," the insider added.

According to the,, the couple tries to plan "fun things that they can all do together" when they both have their kids with them.

"Seraphina and Emme have bonded over going to the same school and being close in age," the insider said.

"Ben and J.Lo both have work commitments coming up, so they are enjoying their last few days of summer and family time before they head in different directions for work in the fall," the source continued. "Everything is going very well and working out."