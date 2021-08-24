Unseen Beatles lyrics to be unveiled by Paul McCartney in his new book

Fans of the legendary rock band Beatles are in for some major news!

Music icon Paul McCartney is all set to unveil never-before-seen lyrics by the classic rock band through his upcoming book, The Lyrics.

A report by The Guardian claims that the book will have 154 songs in it and has been described by the 79-year-old rocker as a “self-portrait in 154 songs.”

Allen Lane who is the publisher of the book, spoke to The Guardian and said that it will also include lyrics to unrecorded songs of the Beatles, Tell Me Who He Is.

The book will hit the shelves on November 2.

In conversation with The Guardian earlier this year, poet Paul Muldoon said that McCartney’s book also includes meetings that the singer had with him through five years.

News about McCartney’s book comes only a month after his Beatles docuseries was released on Hulu in a program that was called, McCartney 3, 2, 1.