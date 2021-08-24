Camilla to never forgive Meghan for causing Charles extreme hurt during Megxit

The Duchess of Cornwall told Meghan they were stunned by Harry's claims that Charles had cut him off financially

Camilla said she will never forgive Meghan Markle for hurting Prince Charles during her exit from the royal family.



The Duchess of Cornwall told Meghan they were stunned by Harry's claims that Charles had cut him off financially, whereas Clarence House's annual cost showed it gave around £4.5m to both his sons and their wives.

After Harry's statement, a royal source said, Camilla has been upset with the couple. "I don’t think the Duchess will ever forgive Meghan for what she’s done to the Prince of Wales," the source told the Telegraph.

Back in 2018, just months after Harry and Meghan had ted the knot, an insider revealed Meghan and Camilla get along well.

They continued, “They clearly really like each other. There is real warmth and support. Camilla has been very helpful to Meghan."



Charles and Camilla’s presence on the Sussexes’ wedding day was said to be “very much felt and appreciated” as well.