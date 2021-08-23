Prince Harry wanted ‘nothing more’ than to be more important than Prince William

Prince Harry recently came under fire for attempting to become more important than Prince William ever since their days at Eton.



This report has been brought forward by royal author and expert Angela Levin and during her appearance on talkRADIO she was quoted saying, “When he was at Eton, he hated being there and he decided he was going to be with the bad boys.”

“I think Harry has got this streak, a lot of us have but we put it to one side of being bad and showing up. But I think he is also wanting to be more important than William. So he's got the ability now to say and do things that he could probably never do before. And he is enjoying being naughty.”