‘The Crown’: Johnny Lee Miller, Dominic West spotted as John Major and Prince Charles

Netflix’s The Crown has gone on floors for its fifth season as new pictures have been coming to surface from the set of the show.

Not long after British Elizabeth Debicki was seen in the avatar of Princess Diana for the new season, the latest photos that have gotten leaked sow Dominic West and Johnny Lee Miller in characters of Prince Charles and Sir John Major respectively.

West and Miller were seen stepping out on the Herefordshire set for the fifth season of the regal show where a ballroom scene was being filmed at Balmoral Castle.

Miller was a spitting image of former British prime minister Sir John Major as he wore a grey wig and spectacles.

The fifth season of the show will be released in 2022 and will throw light on the major events of the British royal family in the 1990s.