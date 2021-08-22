Hilary Duff unveils son Luca’s adorable poem for her wedding to Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff turns to Instagram Stories to share a candid look at the wedding poem her son Luca wrote for her and her husband Matthew Koma on their wedding day.

Luca wrote her poem for his mom’s blended 2019 wedding to Koma back when he was 7-years-old.



The poem reads, “Out family is a galaxy, shooting across the cosmos, magical dreams of mine. in my familys heart and shiny love in out souls (brit electric zooming through when we are playing tag)”

“Sister pulling on me in the morning waiting for me to smile. I am your example...I will stand up for you protect you. Always dream with you.” (sic)

Check it out below:



