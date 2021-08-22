Princes Harry and William are unlikely to reach a resolution amidst rift: royal expert

Princes Harry and William may have let bygones be bygones but they are yet to reach a resolution that could heal their rift for good.



While chatting with Fox News, royal expert and True Royalty TV co-founder and editor-in-chief, Nick Bullen said that the ties between the two brothers are still strained, in spite of them reconnecting.

"I think it’s very unlikely that we’ll see any resolution between the brothers very soon. Everything I’m told is that it is still pretty difficult for them,” Bullen said.

“Obviously, they’ve spoken and spent time with their mother’s family. That was all good and a step forward in the right direction. But there’s no real reason for them to be back together publicly until Jubilee next year,” he added.

The two brothers reunited for their mother Princess Diana’s 60th birth anniversary this year in July as they unveiled a statue in her honour at private ceremony in the Sunken Garden at London’s Kensington Palace.

Harry and William had earlier appeared together at the funeral of Prince Philip in April, which was their first reunion since Harry and wife Meghan Markle parted ways with the British royal family.