Queen Elizabeth sparks fury over decision to let Prince Andrew keep military roles

The Queen has reportedly sparked fury over her ‘unsatisfactory’ decision to let Prince Andrew keep military patronages.

This claim has been brought forward by a senior military source close to The Times.

They were quoted saying, “The Queen has let it be known to the regiment that she wants the Duke of York to remain as a colonel and the feeling is that nobody wants to do anything that could cause upset to the colonel-in-chief.”

“It is a very difficult, unsatisfactory situation His position is not tenable or viable. How can you have a colonel who can’t perform the role?”

“For the brief time he was in post, he was a good colonel, but the feeling across the regiment is that it’s not appropriate to retain him. You can’t have a colonel who can’t do public duties.”