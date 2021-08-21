Kaley Cuoco weighs in on ‘emotional moment’ on the set of ‘The Flight Attendant’

Hollywood actor Kaley Cuoco recently addressed her most emotional moment while filming The Flight Attendant.

The actor got candid about it all during her interview with People magazine.

There she was quoted saying, “I begged Rosie Perez to play Megan. And eventually, I got her on board. A few months later, we had our first scene together in the galley and I looked over at her and my eyes started to well up.”

“She's like, 'What's the matter with you?' And I said, 'Do you understand this is like a child with her mood board?'”

Before concluding she admitted, “I'd been involved in the whole thing, and it was a dream literally coming true in front of my eyes.”