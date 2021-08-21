Shawn Mendes shares how he wriggles out of petty arguments with Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes talks about how he and Camila Cabello handle disagreements

Like any normal couple, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello do have arguments amongst themselves.



However, they have a way out of such fights. As revealed by the Canadian singer, he and Cabello know how to end the differences and reach a mid-point.

Talking about how they handle disagreements, Mendes revealed, “We definitely fight, and we get in like the worst little arguments, but like, I think that we definitely are pretty good at picking up on when it's just ego talking."

“And we usually like, call each other out. It's we have a really honest and open relationship, but, but yeah, no, we definitely fight. I think like, especially like, I think the longer the relationship goes, it's like the easier it seems to be to fight. So, yeah, it's definitely not that holding hands all the time, but we're really good with each other. It never gets bad. It's always like a little fight," the Treat You Better singer added.

Sirius XM's Stanley T asked, “When you find yourself in an argument with her and then you realize in the argument you're wrong. How do you handle that? Do you just come out and say, ‘you know what, I've been thinking about it. I'm sorry’?”

Mendes replied, "Yeah. All of it, it takes all my might in the entire world, but I have to admit that I'm wrong, but it takes everything. My face probably looks like tight and red, but I say I'm wrong. Hopefully. I mean, maybe she would say something else. I'm sure. Sometimes I don't say I'm wrong.”