Katheryn Winnick on Thursday said she was beyond heartbroken for women and young girls of Afghanistan, days after the Taliban took over Kabul.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared a picture from the Kabul airport where children and women are seen being evacuated.

Winnick rose to global fame for her role as Lagertha in history TV series "Vikings".



She also features in Sean Penn directorial "Flag Day" which features Penn and his daughter in the lead roles.