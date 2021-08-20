 

Alex Rodriguez flashes smile next to lavish car his once gifted to ex Jennifer Lopez

Entertainment

Web Desk
Friday, Aug 20, 2021
Next Story >>>
Alex Rodriguez flashes smile next to lavish car his once gifted to ex Jennifer Lopez

Alex Rodriguez is paying no heed to memories of the past as he is moving on with a positive spirit after his breakup from Jennifer Lopez. 

The former baseball star took to Instagram to share a photo of him posing with his fleet of enviably gorgeous cars which also includes the 2019 red 911 Carrera GTS Porsche that he had gifted to his ex-fiancée two years ago on her 50th birthday.

The vehicle, which retails for $146,420, was customized to fit to the Hustlers’ star’s taste as it came with a JLo license plate and matching car mats.

The car does not seem to evoke bad memories as he leaned against the beautiful car and flashed a smile as he looked dashing in a tan suit and olive green tie.

"I'm super down to earth," he captioned the photo.

Take a look:



More From Entertainment

Latest News