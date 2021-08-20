Over 1 million recovered from COVID-19 in Pakistan

Residents wait for their coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine doses, at a vaccination center in Karachi, Pakistan, April 2, 2021. — Reuters/Akhtar Soomro

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) on Monday reported that over 1 million patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the country while the death toll nears 25,000.

In the last 24 hours, 51,982 COVID-19 tests were conducted out of which 3,239 people tested positive, bringing the daily positivity rate to 6.23%, the NCOC data showed.

The total infection count came to 1,116,886 with 89,673 active cases, which is the highest since May 2 when the country recorded 89,661 active cases.

According to the government data, 3,027 people recovered in the last 24 hours taking the total recoveries to 1,002,430. Meanwhile, 70 more people lost their lives to the disease, raising the death toll to 24,783.



Vaccine Rate

Pakistan has administered at least 44,736,977 doses of COVID-19 vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs two doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 10.3% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 716,137 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 61 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.