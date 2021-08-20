Kareena Kapoor shares a sweet photo with son Jeh from Maldives

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor, who is currently enjoying a family trip to Maldives, shared an adorable photo with younger son Jehangir Ali Khan.



The Good Newwz actress recently jetted off to Maldives with husband Saif Ali Khan, sons Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan to celebrate the 51st birthday of Saif.

Kareena took to Instagram on Friday and shared a stunning photo with son Jeh.

She wrote in the caption “Lights, camera naptime.”

Kareena and Saif welcomed their second baby in February 2021.

On Saif’s 51st birthday, Kareena delighted her millions of fans with a perfect family photo from the Maldives to wish the husband a very happy birthday.

She wrote in the caption “Happy Birthday to the love of my life... To eternity and beyond with you is all I want”.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in film Laal Singh Chaddha with superstar Aamir Khan.

