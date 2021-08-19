Kate Middleton makes announcement regarding her photography project

Kate Middleton launched Hold Still, a photography project to capture a snapshot of the nation in coronavirus lockdown, in May.



The community project organised by the National Portrait Gallery invited people of all ages from across Britain to submit a photographic portrait they had taken during the COVID-19 lockdown that started in March.



The 100 images chosen by Kate and a panel of judges will feature in a digital exhibition launching on Sept. 14.



The official Instagram account of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on Thursday shared a collection ofa pictures submitted by the people of UK as part of the project.

The royal couple on Instagram said, "Photography has an amazing ability to create a lasting record of what we have all experienced and are experiencing."



They couple, "This #WorldPhotographyDay we wanted to celebrate the youth of the #HoldStill2020 photography project and share the images from the ten youngest finalists."

The Duke and Duchess also thanked the National Portrait Gallery for being the home and archive of all these incredible stories.





