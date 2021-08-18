Camila Cabello weighs in on past struggles with making friends

Lyricist and singer Camila Cabello recently weighed in on the friendship struggles she suffered back in the day.

The singer weighed in on it all during her interview with Bustle and was quoted saying, “I’ve been [working] since I was 15.”

“I’ve been traveling so much, and it’s been really hard for me to water the soil for friendships. It’s hard for me to get close to people.”

“[My mom and I] would always, after work, go to dinner. Go get sushi together, go for a walk. It was always me and my mom. Probably to the extreme. Because I never had any friends.”