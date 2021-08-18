The real toll of Queen Elizabeth’s heartbreak over Prince Philip to ‘take its toll in some time’

Queen Elizabeth will reportedly see the real toll of losing Prince Philip ‘’in some time’.

This claim has been brought forward by a Daily Mirror royal editor Russell Myers and during his appearance on the Pod Save the Queen he claimed, “If he had been stuck out in Sandringham, and hadn’t seen the Queen for so long, there may have been a different feeling.”

“Lots of people had seen him over the last year. The Queen, I don’t think, will really find the true toll on her and the rest of the family for quite some time. “

“Not only has the Queen lost her husband of 73 years, she’s spent an awful lot of time with him over the past 12 or 13 months.” (sic)